Warrington v Hull FC: Wolves determined to move past Challenge Cup disappointment

Kevin Brown says the Wolves are eager to move on from Saturday's loss to the Dragons

Warrington are confident of quickly putting their Wembley disappointment behind them as they return to Super League action against Hull on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

The Wolves have had little time to lick the wounds from their 20-14 defeat by Catalans Dragons in Saturday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Having missed out on the first major trophy of the season, their only hope of silverware in 2018 is the Grand Final, and they cannot afford to slip up at home to Hull if they are to remain on course for the semi-finals.

Steve Price's men are just four points in front of fast-finishing Huddersfield, who are their round-four opponents at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next Friday.

Warrington can draw on past experience to help their cause, having bounced back from a 12-10 defeat by Hull at Wembley two years ago to gain a 26-22 win over Catalans in the south of France before going on to win at Hull in the last match of the Super 8s to clinch the League Leaders' Shield.

They might also take encouragement from the example of Wigan, who responded to their defeat in last year's cup final to win their next two league games.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC Live on

Wolves stand-off Kevin Brown, who was almost inconsolable after tasting Challenge Cup final defeat for the third time, is confident his side can produce the response demanded by the coach.

"I've had a lot of negative stuff go on in my life before and I'm pretty confident that I can turn myself around and get positive," Brown said.

"We are very well placed for a crack at the Grand Final. This will sting for a few days but probably the best thing that's happening is we have a game on Thursday so we can get out there and move on from this now."

Kevin Brown dejected after the final whistle at Wembley

Price will stick with the nucleus of the side that lost at Wembley.

Back-row forward Bodene Thompson, who was ineligible to play for his new club in the cup, is recalled, along with experienced centre Ryan Atkins, who has recovered from a torn bicep to provide a late-season boost for the Wolves.

There is also a place for Australian utility player Ben Pomeroy in the absence of forward Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Hull are seeking to halt a six-match losing run but they are without prop forward Chris Green, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in his side's last match at Huddersfield a fortnight ago.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Lewis Bienek, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley , Liam Harris , Danny Houghton, Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Hakim Miloudi, Mickey Paea, Jamie Shaul, Fetuli Talanoa, Scott Taylor , Carlos Tuimavave, Danny Washbrook.