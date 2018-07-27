Widnes v Castleford team news

Widnes are looking to head into the Qualifiers with a win

Chris Dean returns for Widnes against Castleford on Sunday while Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn could make their debuts after joining the Vikings from Leigh and Wakefield respectively.

The Vikings sit at the bottom of the Super League and will have to fight for their survival in top-flight rugby league in the Qualifiers. A win against Castleford will give them some much-needed confidence and the news that they have signed Charlie Gubb from Canberra for the rest of the season will also be a boost.

Harrison Hansen could make his debut for Widnes

Castleford have made four changes to the squad who fell to Huddersfield Giants last week. Mike McMeeken returns from injury and youngsters Calum Turner and Jacques O'Neill come into the squad with new signing Pater Mata'utia poised to make his Super League debut. They replace Matt Cook, Grant Millington, Jake Webster and Lewis Peachey.

Looking ahead to the game, Daryl Powell said: "We didn't do what we wanted to do last week so there is a response element to this Sunday's match.

Mike McMeeken returns for the Tigers

"Widnes have done a fair bit of recruiting this week so we need to be mindful of it being a tough game, away from home and on a different surface. There are two points up for grabs that could be absolutely crucial for us. It's important that we finish on a high."

Widnes squad: Patrick Ah Van, Wellington Albert, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Owen Farnworth, Liam Finn, Rhys Hanbury, Harrison Hansen. Weller Hauraki, Ryan Ince, Krisnan Inu, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley, Sam Wilde

Castleford squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill, Oliver Holmes, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Jacques O'Neill, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Liam Watts