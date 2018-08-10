Wigan v Castleford: Tough start for Tigers but Daryl Powell backing his fresh troops

Tigers boss Daryl Powell gave his team the week off during the Challenge Cup semi-finals

It's second against third in the league as Castleford head to Wigan on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

The Warriors announced earlier this week club legend Shaun Edwards will be returning to Wigan as coach from 2020, but for now their focus will no doubt remain on putting distance between themselves and third-place Castleford by securing a win at the DW Stadium in their first outing of the Super 8s.

Daryl Powell knows a loss would make it a difficult start to the Super 8s, with more tough fixtures to come for the Tigers off the back of the Warriors encounter.

"This is a key game against Wigan this week, because depending on the result we're either one point ahead of them or three behind them in second place," said Powell.

"There needs to be fantastic attitude from the team not just for this one but for our first three with us taking on Warrington the week after and then Catalans after Wembley.

"We're in a great position in third at the moment with a good cushion to the teams outside of the top four and we still have talented players like Luke Gale, Grant Millington, Greg Minikin and Peter Mata'utia to come back into our squad."

Powell's charges were not involved in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and the Tigers boss took the opportunity to give them some much-needed time off.

"The boys had pretty much a full week off, and it was nice to let them freshen up and it was a bit of a reward for all the hard work so far this season. There has been a lot of pressure put on certain players because of the injuries we've had, and they've stood up really well.

"This week now we are back, the boys have looked fresh and have trained really hard, we've had a couple of great sessions and they really look ready to go."

Castleford have centre Jake Webster back from injury to take over from Peter Mata'utia, who damaged a hamstring on debut at Widnes, while forwards Joe Wardle and Will Maher are back in the frame.

Wigan have prop Ryan Sutton and stand-off George Williams back from injury and academy prop Oliver Partington is set to make his debut in place of the suspended Taulima Tautai. Centre Chris Hankinson is out with an eye injury.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Samy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Josh Woods.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill, Oliver Holmes, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.