Johanna Konta battles back to defeat Jelena Ostapenko in Montreal

Johanna Konta battled back to defeat Jelena Ostapenko in Montreal

Johanna Konta rallied from a set down to dump out 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko in emphatic fashion at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Tuesday.

Konta dropped the opening set of her first-round match with Ostapenko in a tense tie-break before fighting back to win for the loss of just three games, 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 6-2.

The British No 1 secured two early breaks to race into a 3-0 lead in just nine minutes before her Latvian opponent battled back to take it into a tie-break which the former French Open champion Ostapenko eventually won 8-6.

2017 French Open champion Ostapenko won a tight first set before crumbling

But Konta turned things around in dramatic fashion as she levelled the contest by winning the second set 6-1 in just 28 minutes.

The set followed a similar pattern to the first with Konta again winning the opening three games.

This time there was to be no recovery from Ostapenko, though, as the British player comfortably held on to force a decider.

And she continued to dominate in the final set and booked her place in the second sound as she broke Ostapenko three more times in the decider before successfully serving out the match to complete an impressive comeback.

The world No 43 will face the winner of the match between wild card Victoria Azarenka and France's Kristina Mladenovic in the last 32.

