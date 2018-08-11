Simona Halep powered into the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal

Simona Halep powered into the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal where she will play US Open winner Sloane Stephens or defending champion Elina Svitolina in the final.

The world No 1 was in control from the outset against a nervous-looking Australia's Ashleigh Barty, whose challenge was undone by a string of unforced errors.

French Open champion Halep remained on track to reclaim the tournament she last won two years ago with a convincing 6-4 6-1 success.

