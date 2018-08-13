Roger Federer says he has 'trained hard' ahead of return to ATP Tour in Cincinnati

Roger Federer is eager to land another Cincinnati Masters title

Roger Federer begins his delayed summer hardcourt season this week as he aims to land an eight title at the Cincinnati Masters.

The world No 2 will make his first appearance since suffering a 13-11 deciding-set quarter-final defeat to Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon this summer.

But the Swiss is eager to test his form prior to the last Grand Slam of the season at the US Open, which kicks off on Monday, August 27.

1:46 Federer will play at the Laver Cup in mid-September Federer will play at the Laver Cup in mid-September

The 37-year-old skipped Toronto last week to pace himself with the tournament at Flushing Meadows followed by the Laver Cup in Chicago in mid-September.

"I've trained hard, I'm anxious. I chose to skip Toronto for the health of my body," he said. "I don't want to be hurt, there is too much to play.

"Watching from afar is tough," said Federer, who will start against Peter Gojowczyk after the German beat Portugal's Joao Sousa 2-6 6-4 7-5.

"But that's part of growing older, you've got to take care of the body. It's nice to be back and I hope to have a good tournament."

Federer suffered an agonising Wimbledon quarter-final exit to Kevin Anderson

Federer added that taking time out of the game to spend time with his family has become a necessity in prolonging his career and staying at the peak of his powers.

"You've got to keep it all in perspective, it's easier now for me to take time away. I wish I could play everything but it's not possible," he added.

"I'm more relaxed about my schedule now. I have more time for the family, which is important for me.

"The hectic part of my life has passed. Even when I have to take time away, I still get something out of it."

We have the US hardcourts covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Watch the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati throughout the week on Sky Sports Arena. We're back for more action on Tuesday, August 14 at 4pm.

Never miss the big kick-off or have to deal with interrupted games or low-quality streams with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass this summer. You'll get exclusive coverage of The Ryder Cup, ATP Tour and loads more starting from just £7.99. No contract.