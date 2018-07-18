Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker is the 'People's Eliminator', says promoter David Higgins

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker will be fighting for two belts in London

The clash between Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena is a 'People's Eliminator', says Parker's promoter David Higgins.

The heavyweights will fight on July 28 live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the New Zealander's promoter believes the winner will establish themselves as the next in line for a shot at either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder.

Higgins' claim comes after the WBO confirmed that its International title will be on the line when Whyte and Parker meet later this month, as well as the WBC Silver title Whyte won when he stopped Lucas Browne in March.

Higgins said: "We received confirmation in writing of that earlier this week. It's an eminently sensible decision.

"We've always said this fight is a 'People's Eliminator' and this announcement simply adds more credence to that.

"For the winner, having those two belts sends a powerful message that they are the rightful challenger for a shot at Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Their case will be extremely hard to deny."

Anthony Joshua beat Parker by a unanimous decision in March

Both Whyte and Parker have already fought Joshua, with both men being beaten by the current WBA (Super), IBF and WBO champion.

However, Higgins believes Parker's performance during that defeat in Cardiff earlier this year, as well as Whyte's previous performances, justifies the WBO's decision.

"Joseph Parker is the immediate former WBO champion and the first man to take Joshua the full 12 rounds," explained Higgins.

"Whyte is a huge puncher - an entertainer who is highly ranked by pretty much all of the sanctioning bodies. Why wouldn't you want one of those guys to be wearing your No. 2 belt and lining up for a shot at the major title?"

Meanwhile, Parker and trainer Kevin Barry have arrived in London to continue their preparations for what shapes as a thrilling contest on July 28.

