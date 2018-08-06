VOTE: Should Ronda Rousey win WWE Raw women's title at SummerSlam?

2:59 Ronda Rousey competes for her first WWE title at SummerSlam in what will be only her fourth match Ronda Rousey competes for her first WWE title at SummerSlam in what will be only her fourth match

Ronda Rousey faces Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw women's title - but should she win the championship?

It will be only the fourth televised WWE match of Rousey's career - the third will take place on tonight's episode of Raw, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am.

The former UFC women's champion has looked superb in her in-ring outings so far, excelling in a mixed tag match at WrestleMania which many people feel is a match-of-the-year contender.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

She is undoubtedly talented in the ring and is riding the crest of a wave of popularity in sports entertainment, plus has the added bonus of being a global star as a result of her exploits in mixed martial arts and in film.

But there is a school of thought that the championship would come too soon for Rousey, who despite her quality is very inexperienced in the ring.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know by voting in our poll below and joining the discussion in the comments section.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.