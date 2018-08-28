Braun Strowman makes huge Hell in a Cell statement

3:47 Braun Strowman teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to layout The Shield Braun Strowman teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to layout The Shield

Braun Strowman joined forces with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to wipe out The Shield in a shock twist on Raw last night.

After announcing he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday, 16 September, live on Sky Sports Box Office, acting general manager Constable Corbin booked the pair in a tag-team match against Ziggler and McIntyre.

But after tagging himself into the main event of the evening, The Monster Among Men remained on the ring apron as Ziggler and McIntyre began a beat down on Reigns that ultimately ended in a disqualification.

When The Monster Among Men finally entered the ring, he took a long look at both men before turning his attention to The Big Dog and continuing the attack.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins attempted to save their Shield brother, but the numbers game proved too much for both and Strowman lay out all three men with running powerslams.

KO Quits

Moments after being pinned by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens grabbed the microphone and announced he was quitting the WWE.

Owens had been the first man to accept Seth's reinstated Intercontinental Title Open Challenge and gave a good account of himself against the two-time world champion.

But after escaping a painful submission hold and surviving a stunner, Rollins hit a match-ending Curb Stomp.

After a few moments stewing in the ring, a forlorn Owens snapped and told the WWE Universe of his intention to leave.

The Revival earn second title opportunity.

The B-Team will defend the Raw tag-team titles against The Revival next week after Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated them in a non-title match.

The B Team will defend the Raw tag-team titles against The Revival next week

The challengers made light work of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, finishing the contest with a Shatter Machine to Axel.

Fortune has favoured The B-Team to date, but their luck may have just run out.

Brooke makes losing bid for Evolution

Dana Brooke failed to strengthen her case for a match at Evolution after a loss to Sasha Banks

With Evolution just around the corner, Titus O'Neil arranged a match with Sasha Banks for his Titus Worldwide colleague Dana Brooke, hoping to strengthen her case for a bout at the all-women event.

But her lengthy time out of the ring showed as the contest developed and, after escaping from Brooke's shoulders, Banks caught her in the Bank Statement for the win.

Queen of Harts scores emotional victory

Natalya knocked off Alicia Fox in singles competition and pointed to the sky in memory of her father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, who passed away earlier this month.

With Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus cancelling out the ringside presence of Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, Natalya caught Fox with a discus clothesline before locking in her signature sharpshooter.

1:13 Bella Twins to compete on Raw Bella Twins to compete on Raw

Moments later, Natalya, Trish and Rousey met the Bella Twins backstage, who announced they would return to in-ring competition against The Riott Squad next week on Raw.

Constable Corbin begins exercising his powers

In his first full Raw as acting General Manager, Constable Corbin used his authority to defeat Finn Balor.

Constable Corbin used his powers as Raw's acting General Manager to defeat Finn Balor

Midway through the contest, Corbin announced he 'forgot' to mention it was under no-disqualification rules, before attacking Balor with a steel chair and hitting End of Days.

He wouldn't enjoy such luck with exacting revenge on Bobby Lashley though, who took apart The Ascension in a handicap match.

Lunatic Fringe scores another win

Showcasing a new, more powerful style of offence, Dean Ambrose picked up a win over former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

The evening may not have ended well for Dean Ambrose, but The Lunatic Fringe was able to defeat Jinder Mahal in singles competition.

Showcasing his new power-based style Ambrose escaped an attempted Khallas to plant the former WWE Champion with Dirty Deeds.