Tony Bellew could target Tyson Fury, Andre Ward, or Adonis Stevenson, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has named three possible opponents if Tony Bellew continues career

Tony Bellew has a three-man shortlist of Tyson Fury, Andre Ward, and Adonis Stevenson to consider if he continues his boxing career, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Merseysider has yet to confirm whether he will fight again after his rematch victory over David Haye in May, but he continues to be linked with a number of possible opponents, including British heavyweight rival Fury, who resumes his comeback against Francesco Pianeta next month.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn insisted a Bellew-Fury fight is unlikely to take place in the near future, although he suggested former light-heavyweight king Ward could be tempted out of retirement, and old foe Stevenson had contacted him about a catchweight rematch.

Tyson Fury returns to the ring at Windsor Park in Belfast in August

"I think there's three fights for him," Hearn told Sky Sports. "One is Tyson Fury, which isn't going to happen any time soon.

"No 2 is Andre Ward, who is obviously retired, but I think would come back, and the other one who has reached out is Adonis Stevenson.

"I guess a catchweight [fight], because Tony is at heavy. Tony likes the idea of that, because he wants to do a job on him after being knocked out in Canada."

Bellew wants to avenge KO loss to Adonis Stevenson at light-heavyweight in 2013

Hearn attended Bellew's wedding earlier this month and will hold further talks about his future in the coming weeks.

"I said to Tony, 'Just go on your honeymoon, have a break, and then we'll talk when you get back'," he added.

"He's achieved more in his career than everyone ever expected.

"He's got a wonderful life, he's got a lovely wife, he's got three great kids, made a huge amount of money, so if he stepped away from the sport now, I would be more than happy as well."

Bellew has also voiced his desire to face the winner of this weekend's World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final between Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev.

Oleksandr Usyk will battle Murat Gassiev in Saturday's final in Moscow

But Hearn fears there would not be enough financial reward on offer for Bellew to drop down in weight for a high-risk fight.

"I don't think so," he said. "I don't think the money is there for that fight [Usyk-Gassiev].

"He wants those fights, but it's my job as well to say 'That's a very, very dangerous fight. I'm not letting you take that fight for a third of what you got against David Haye.'"

