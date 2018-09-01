Dillian Whyte says he would be a 'risky fight' for Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte says a rematch against Anthony Joshua would be a "risky fight" for the heavyweight champion.

The pair squared off at the O2 in December 2015 and Joshua stopped his fellow Brit in the seventh - but only after he had been rocked earlier in the bout.

Whyte has bounced back from that loss to win eight fights in a row, including a thrilling points win over Joseph Parker back at the O2 in July.

The 30-year-old is targeting a second fight with Joshua, who will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte may get the chance to fight Joshua in April and he told Soccer AM: "It's the fight I think everyone wants - and I want it as well.

"Me and him are like a married couple. There's lots of mutual respect but we don't like each other.

"But I'm a risky fight for anyone. These guys know it. There is easier work out there."

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury may be set to try and regain his crown against Deontay Wilder later this year.

Fury, who remains unbeaten, is not highly regarded by Whyte, who added: "Why would I fight Tyson Fury? It's easy work.

"He's thinking: 'If I fight Dillian and I beat him, I'm going to be hurt, and have a hard time in and out of the ring.'

"Tyson Fury is a big awkward guy but he can't punch - he's got no punch power.

"I'd take that fight tomorrow, at the drop of the hat."

Dereck Chisora is another Brit whose name remains in the mix - he lost to Whyte on points in December 2016 after an epic tussle.

Asked for his verdict on Chisora, Whyte joked: "Everybody loves a good donkey, don't they? Donkeys are very loyal creatures.

"I'd love to fight Derek Chisora, as this time I'd stop him.

"That fight was funny - it was my first 12 rounder and Derek was already British champion. I remember from sparring that he'd come on late in the later rounds.

"I was inexperienced. I tried to fight him and leave a bit of energy for the later rounds and, even then, I was fitter than him in the later rounds. This time it would be a piece of cake."

