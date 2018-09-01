Anthony Joshua wants Deontay Wilder after Alexander Povetkin

0:42 Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder has a 'good chance' of beating Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder has a 'good chance' of beating Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua believes a future world title fight against Deontay Wilder is inevitable after tipping the American to beat Tyson Fury.

Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while Wilder is due to face Fury for the WBC strap later this year.

Joshua believes Wilder has opted to face an easier opponent in Fury, rather than accepting his offer of a unification fight.

"We have to fight, there's no two ways about it," Joshua told Sky News. "Remember we've been negotiating since I fought [Carlos] Takam last year.

Joshua defends his titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I've been trying to get a fight with Wilder, it's been ongoing for a long time. It feels very difficult.

"That is why I know the strategy is for him to fight Fury after a three year lay-off. He's got a good chance of beating him.

"It will boost his profile so when he comes back to the negotiating table he will have a better leg to stand on."

Fury beat Francesco Pianeta on points last month to set up his US showdown with Wilder, but Joshua is less than impressed with his British rival, who has fought just twice since returning to the ring.

Fury and Wilder are expected to meet in the US later this year

"Tyson Fury's strategy is to put some money in the bank after a three-year lay-off," said Joshua.

"He'll continue talking rubbish as he does. In the long run, thunder strikes and it continues to strike.

"It's not like they've stolen the limelight. There's enough on the table for everyone to eat, in my opinion."

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book via Sky Ch491 or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.