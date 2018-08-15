Nasser Hussain says Ben Stokes should return for third Test - but must 'have hard look at himself'

Nasser Hussain says he would pick Ben Stokes for England's third Test against India - but encouraged the all-rounder to "have a hard look at himself" after his affray trial concluded.

Stokes was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday and has subsequently been added to England's squad to face India at Trent Bridge from Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports expert and former England captain Hussain says the 27-year-old, who missed the second Test at Lord's while attending his trial, should slot straight back into the side in Nottingham as the hosts aim to wrap up a series win with two games to spare.

But Hussain believes Stokes must now show he is the "unassuming" character that he sees while covering English cricket, with that "not the image that has been portrayed" since last September's late-night incident outside a nightclub following an ODI win over Windies.

"As far as selection goes, Ben is one of the best XI cricketers in the country and has been found [not guilty] in a court of law, although, obviously, [coach] Trevor Bayliss and [captain] Joe Root have to look at Ben mentally," Hussain told Sky Sports News.

"I am amazed how well he has coped mentally over the last few months with this hanging over him and as long as they feel he is mentally fit for selection then they should pick him.

"Ben is a pretty simple guy - he is most comfortable, most happy playing cricket for England. He loves it. It's all he wants to do, to be honest. If he says he is available to play then Joe, who knows him well, will want him back.

"Importantly, I think Stokes needs to have a long, hard look at himself - it's a couple of times now he has been in the press for the wrong reasons.

"The Ben I know and who I see around the cricket team is a popular, unassuming, down-to-earth, very pleasant individual that will stay after a game and do autographs with kids for an hour and give his time.

"But I only see Stokes at cricket, so Ben has to make a decision - the image we see of him at cricket is probably not the image that has been portrayed over the last six months in the newspapers."

He did an interview at the end of the Edgbaston Test as he walked off and could hardly string a sentence together. People had that down to the draining effect of a great Test match but I think it was everything that had gone on off the field and the realisation of what lay ahead in Bristol. Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes

Stokes and England one-day star Alex Hales, who was also out in Bristol last Autumn, could yet face punishment from the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission, which will meet following the conclusion of criminal matters.

Hussain has urged the CDC to act decisively and not take "the easy option".

"This is the most important stage now," he added.

"The court case was huge for Stokes but now the ECB have to look at those images, which everyone has seen clearly, from a late night out in Bristol after an ODI. The Commission has to rule whether they are the sort of images they want portrayed from their cricket team.

"They could take the easy, soft option and say: 'It's been tough for Ben already, he's missed the Ashes, one of the great series' but I think that would be missing the point.

"They need to make a detailed and informed decision on whether those images are right for English cricket."

