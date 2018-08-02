England v India: Highlights from day two of first Test at Edgbaston

Sam Curran took three wickets to peg India back after England were bowled out for 287 on the second morning at Edgbaston.

Click play on the video above to see the best of day two at Edgbaston, as Curran (3-23) removed Murali Vijay and KL Rahul in the space of three balls before dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in his next over.

India were 76-3 at lunch, with Virat Kohli (9no) and Ajinkya Rahane (8no) left to try and rebuild an innings that had started brightly before Curran's intervention.

Curran (24) had been the last man out for England, caught behind off Mohammed Shami (3-64), as England added just two to their overnight total.

With the sun shining and the new ball negotiated well by Vijay and Dhawan, England's prospects looked bleak. The 50 partnership for the first wicket came up but that was as far as it went as Curran trapped Vijay (20) lbw after a review.

The opener had survived a review from Anderson early on but this time there was no escape. Two balls later Rahul (4) dragged on attempting a big drive and saw his off stump uprooted.

Sam Curran got England back into the game with three quick wickets

The crowd's excitement was palpable as Kohli came in to face Anderson but again, it was Curran who brought them to their feet with a swinging delivery that Dhawan (26) nicked to second slip.

Kohli got off the mark in rather fortuitous style, edging Anderson (0-20) toward gully but the ball dropped fractionally short as Jos Buttler dived to left to reach it.

