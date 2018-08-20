England v India: All you need to know from day three at Trent Bridge

India's dominance in the third Test was highlighted by a 23rd career Test century for Virat Kohli, while Cheteshwar Pujara recorded his first fifty of the series. And, England's woes were worsened when Jonny Bairstow suffered a fractured finger. Here's all you need to know from day three...

Virat Kohli scored his second century of the series as India dominated for the second day running at Trent Bridge, declaring on 352-7 to set England a world record 521 to win, writes Sam Drury.

The England bowlers toiled throughout the day as Kohli assumed complete control for much of his innings and their frustrations were added to by a pair of dropped catches, including a let-off for Kohli on 93.

Moment of the Day

Virat Kohli has scored 440 runs in six innings against England so far in the series

Where he failed, in relative terms, in the first innings Kohli would not be denied in the second innings. With a touch of luck near the end, as Keaton Jennings totally missed a ball he should have snaffled, the Indian captain brought up yet another Test century. Having admitted that he could not enjoy his hundred at Edgbaston as much as he may have wanted after the visitors lost, the 29-year-old will be hoping there is a happy ending to this Test match.

Stats of the Day

Kohli attacked just 14% of his deliveries - only once has he scored a Test century whilst playing fewer attacking shots.

Kohli now averages over 35 in every Test nation where he's played more than one match.

Cook (70%) and Stokes (74%) have the worst record of any slip fielders in the world since the start of 2015.

Talking Point

What are England's slip catchers doing wrong? Anderson was the unfortunate recipient of seeing two chances going down with Jos Buttler shelling a fairly simple one off Pujara in the first half an hour of play.

Jennings seemed to get up too soon as Kohli offered a perfect opportunity on 93 only for the Lancashire batsman to allow the ball go through him and away to the boundary. England's all-time leading wicket-taker was aghast with dismay and understandably so.

The cordon have put down 14 of the 19 dropped catches between the two sides in this series and they are going to need to do something drastic, quickly, to improve on that.

What they said

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his first half-century of the series but was dropped early on day three

MICHAEL HOLDING: "Virat Kohli is a fantastic player. There was so much doubt about whether he would get runs on this tour, coming back to England. Scoring these centuries, no one can doubt he is a great player anymore. I was asked before if he was great, but I said until he gets runs in England he is only a very good player. But he has done that now, so he is a great."

Assistant coach PAUL FARBRACE: "It was really important to get through that tricky final session, not lose one or two wickets. We had a terrible day yesterday, but our bowlers showed today that they didn't chuck the towel in. They stuck at their task really well. We are quite pleased that although we are a long way back in this game, we showed some real quality and real effort today."

Tweets of the Day

Another sublime knock by @imVkohli and a gritty one by @cheteshwar1. #TeamIndia in a really strong position to finish the game now. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/MvF7bvpBTZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 20, 2018

We have all gotten so used to Virat Kohli scoring 100’s. Have a feeling he will cherish this one a lot once we win this Test match. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 20, 2018

@imVkohli absolute #runmachine so no question now he is the worlds best if people didn’t know that already...question now is...is he the best since I have been watching the game 😳 so many to pick from Sir Viv @sachin_rt @BrianLara Ponting... — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 20, 2018

This guy @imVkohli continues to show his brilliance, thrives in adversity with breathtaking skill. We will continue to look in awe as he dominates around the world. 💯 #ENGvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 20, 2018

