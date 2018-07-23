James Wade begins his bid for World Matchplay glory in Blackpool

Will James Wade win his second World Matchplay title?

After Michael van Gerwen's shock first-round exit on the opening night in Blackpool, James Wade remains the only player left in the tournament to have lifted the World Matchplay title, and 'The Machine' is hunting more Winter Gardens success this week, writes Josh Gorton.

This tournament holds special memories for Wade. It was the scene of his first major televised title back in 2007, when he defeated Terry Jenkins to win the title at just 24 years of age.

He's also reached a further five finals at the Winter Gardens, losing four of those to Phil Taylor. Nevertheless, when it was suggested that this event brings the best out of him, in his typically self-deprecating style, Wade told Sky Sports: "Well it hasn't brought the best out of me for the last couple of years!"

Despite his initial attempts to downplay his mightily impressive Matchplay record, Wade admits Blackpool holds a special place in his heart, and he is in confident mood as he bids to win a first televised major since 2014.

"Yeah of course it's special going back to where I won my first major. I don't know when, but I can't see it being long before I get another title. I feel good. It's not there just yet, but it's not far off it.

"I just enjoy it. I love the crowd. I love the venue. It's good fun; it's an old-fashioned British holidaymaker's destination. There's a good vibe about the place and it's just enjoyable. It's not polished, it's not amazing, there's nowhere in England that's quite like Blackpool."

Last year proved to be an extremely challenging year for the seven-time major winner. He relinquished his spot in the world's top 10 for the first time in a decade having suffered opening-round defeats in the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and World Championship.

This also saw 'The Machine' miss out on a Premier League spot for just the second time in 11 years, but he bears no grudges over his omission and admitted he deserved to miss out.

"I'm still not where I should be, but I'm much more interested in the game and to be honest with you I didn't deserve to be in the Premier League. It's questionable when you look at some of the players that were in it, but you have to earn it and I don't believe I earned it."

However, the 35-year-old has since enjoyed an impressive resurgence in 2018; reaching five semi-finals and three ranking finals, which has parachuted him back into the world's top 10.

Wade believes he is now a far more ominous proposition for opponents, after revealing that he has identified technical issues with his throw which has now resolved.

It's a lonely, horrible place to be when you're playing badly, and I have been over the last three years, but I want to win a TV title. James Wade

"I'm sure people would rather have played James of four or five months ago than they would now, but I've improved a lot and changed a lot of things in three months, so hopefully in another three months I'll be a bit more dangerous and playing a bit better."

"I didn't realise how far my left arm had risen over years. My arm was probably about six to eight inches higher than it should be. It took me a month to get that back down to where it should be, and slowly over time it's become more consistent, rather than inconsistent.

"I can't expect everything in one go. At least I had a reason why I was playing so poorly. If there are no reasons why you're playing badly then that is when you've got a problem, but if there are reasons you can find without personally trying to find excuses, then it's a good thing really."

Wade will be 10th seed at the Winter Gardens this week, but he has his sights set on a return to the world's top four, a position he maintains his ability merits: "In my honest opinion I think I'm a top-four player. I know I'm a top-four player and I will get back there 100 per cent.

"This year, depending on what happens in TV events, I could drop out of the top 10 again, but in the next two years I'd like to think I'd be in, the worst case scenario, top six. It only takes one TV tournament."

The Aldershot ace takes on Jermaine Wattimena on Monday evening, with the Dutchman making his Blackpool bow, and Wade is in confident mood. "I know what I can do but you've got to do it haven't you? I know that in patches I'm playing better than anyone can keep up with."

Wade is also notorious for his timing. He is not a player who posts stratospheric averages, but his clutch doubling and ability to produce under pressure has seen him win seven individual TV majors, a record only bettered by Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

"If I can get my happy medium - you've just got to play each game as an individual game. It's not all about big averages, it's about those finishes, and if you get those finishes every time you get a shot at them, you're going to win more games than you'll lose.

"A lot of the players don't like big finishes being hit against them when they're under pressure, it does affect them. That was always Phil's great part, he could score very well; he wasn't one of the best scorers but his finishing at the right time crippled people."

It is abundantly clear that Wade believes he is sparking into action at the right time. His self-deprecating nature is tempered with bullish optimism and when asked about his targets for the remainder of the year, his ambitions could not be clearer.

"I always think I've got a good chance of winning every TV tournament. I've never not believed that. Is it more likely to happen now? Yes, because my throw's a lot smoother.

"I've got a lot more belief in myself and the game's a lot easier to enjoy when you're playing better. It's a lonely, horrible place to be when you're playing badly, and I have been over the last three years, but I want to win a TV title. My shelf is looking quite bare!"

