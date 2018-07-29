The very best from the World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool
By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Last Updated: 29/07/18 11:16pm
We've seen a nine-darter and a couple of the greatest matches ever to be witnessed at the World Matchplay in Blackpool. We relive the best moments.
Gary Anderson held off a sensational comeback from Mensur Suljovic to win the World Matchplay for the first time.
The Scot, who fired in a magnificent nine-darter against Joe Cullen earlier in the competition, completed the Triple Crown following his World Championship and Premier League victories.
With world No 1 Michael van Gerwen suffering a shock first-round exit, the Winter Gardens has seen one of the most dramatic tournaments in its 25-year history.
Click on the video above the see the best moments of the World Matchplay...
