The very best from the World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool

We've seen a nine-darter and a couple of the greatest matches ever to be witnessed at the World Matchplay in Blackpool. We relive the best moments.

Gary Anderson held off a sensational comeback from Mensur Suljovic to win the World Matchplay for the first time.

The Scot, who fired in a magnificent nine-darter against Joe Cullen earlier in the competition, completed the Triple Crown following his World Championship and Premier League victories.

With world No 1 Michael van Gerwen suffering a shock first-round exit, the Winter Gardens has seen one of the most dramatic tournaments in its 25-year history.

Click on the video above the see the best moments of the World Matchplay...

