Peter Wright beats Michael Smith to win Melbourne Darts Masters

Peter Wright won his second World Series of Darts title

Peter Wright claimed a second World Series of Darts title after beating Michael Smith 11-8 in the final of the Melbourne Masters at the Hisense Arena.

Wright became the fifth winner from five World Series events in 2018 and secured his second title on the PDC's world tour after victory in the German Darts Masters in 2017.

The Scot, who was beaten in the final by Phil Taylor in Melbourne a year earlier, first defeated Michael van Gerwen in the last four before going on to claim victory over Shanghai winner Smith in a hard-fought final.

"It wasn't the best final ever in terms of averages and scores but it was a battle and I'm so happy to prove winning on the World Series in Germany last year wasn't a fluke," said Wright after the final.

"I lost a bit of my confidence over the last few months and felt like I was getting smashed up by a lot of players and was really struggling with my game.

"Winning here feels great, I got to the final last year but couldn't beat Phil so to go one better this year is a sign that I can start to turn things around," concluded the Premier League ace.

It was Smith's second final on the World Series in 2018 but unlike in Shanghai the former World Youth Champion was unable to claim the title with a final victory.

"Fair play to Peter he deserved that tonight, It was a tough match and he got the job done," said Smith.

"It's another final for me though and more proof that I'm getting to where I want to be, things are starting to improve and I'm happy."

Sunday August 12 (7pm)

Schedule of Play

Semi-Finals

Michael Smith 11-5 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 7-11 Peter Wright



Final

Michael Smith 8-11 Peter Wright

All best of 21

