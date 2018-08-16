Simon Whitlock to face Corey Cadby in inaugural Brisbane Darts Masters

Simon Whitlock beat Corey Cadby 6-4 in Melbourne last week

Simon Whitlock and Corey Cadby will meet in the first round of the inaugural Brisbane Darts Masters on Friday.

The Australian pair will meet for a second successive week as they headline the opening night's action of the PDC World Series of Darts' first visit to Brisbane, which will see 16 players compete in the sixth international event of the year.

Whitlock, the former European Championship winner and World Championship finalist, won 6-4 when he faced Cadby at the Melbourne Darts Masters but knows his compatriot, the former World Youth champion, will be seeking revenge.

Cadby was described as 'the most talented player to ever come out of Australia' by Whitlock

Peter Wright, last week's Melbourne Darts Masters champion, begins his challenge for back-to-back titles against Australian qualifier Justin Thompson.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen has drawn New Zealand's Mark Cleaver, world champion Rob Cross plays Tim Pusey, while World Matchplay winner Gary Anderson has drawn Damon Heta, who was a quarter-finalist in Melbourne.

Shanghai Darts Masters winner Michael Smith will take on Raymond Smith, while Gordon Mathers will take on five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

2017 Auckland Darts Masters winner Kyle Anderson will play Barry Gardner, who is making his World Series of Darts debut.

World Series events Event Date Winner German Masters 25 May Mensur Suljovic US Masters 6-7 July Gary Anderson Shanghai Masters 13-14 July Michael Smith Auckland Masters 3-5 August Michael van Gerwen Melbourne Masters 10-12 August Peter Wright Brisbane Masters 17-19 August ? World Series of Darts Finals 2-4 November ?

All five of the previous World Series of Darts events have had a different champion.

2018 Brisbane Darts Masters - First round draw

Peter Wright (1) v Justin Thompson

Michael Smith v Raymond Smith

Rob Cross (4) v Tim Pusey

Simon Whitlock v Corey Cadby

Michael van Gerwen (2) v Mark Cleaver

Kyle Anderson v Barry Gardner

Gary Anderson (3) v Damon Heta

Raymond van Barneveld v Gordon Mathers

Best of 11 legs