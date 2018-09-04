Peter Wright claims his third PDC title of the year

Peter Wright sealed his third PDC title of the year

Peter Wright claimed his third PDC title of the year with a 6-2 win over Daryl Gurney in the final of Players Championship 17, on a day which saw two nine-dart finishes hit at The Barnsley Metrodome.

The world No 2 added to his Players Championship 14 and Melbourne Darts Masters crowns thanks to a masterful display of finishing in the final, while Vincent van der Voort and James Wade struck perfect legs earlier in the day.

Wright defeated Christian Kist, Dennis Nilsson, Kyle Anderson, James Wilson, Simon Whitlock and Martin Schindler to reach his fifth ranking final of 2018 where three ton-plus checkouts helped him clinch the £10,000 top prize.

"I'm delighted to get the win today, it's always a great feeling to win against so many top players," said Wright, who was a World Matchplay semi-finalist in July.

"I've been having some good legs when I need them at crucial times and that's what got me the win today.

"When I'm playing well I don't think about it, I just throw!"

James Wade nailed a nine-dart finish in Barnsley

Seven-time televised title winner Wade landed a nine-darter in his 6-3 win over Michael Smith, repeating the feat of Van der Voort who hit one earlier in the day in his third-round defeat by Rob Cross.

