Wayne Mardle picks out six players to watch on the PDC Tour

With less than four months to go before the World Championships, the second half of the darts season is upon us.

So we have turned to Wayne Mardle for a look ahead and asked him to pick out his six players to watch over the coming months......

I tried to pick players we don't or haven't seen all the time recently.

I made a list and I have my reasons why for each of them - it's in no particular order other than it will be interesting to see how things play out.

Adrian Lewis

When I watch the others and then watch Adrian Lewis, there are not many players on the planet better than him.

I see him as a winner somewhere along the line in the next six to 12 months. I cannot believe that he is not going to make his presence felt in a big event, running up to the Worlds.

I can't have it that is going to be it, that he is going to be someone who turns up, gets beat and every now and then has a good run. Wayne Mardle on Jackpot

He might not make the Grand Slam but he is still so, so good and it took an in-form Jeffrey de Zwaan to stop him at the Matchplay. Even though he didn't have much rhythm he still produced brilliant darts

I didn't like the way he had gone in terms of the way he plays - he was trying not to lose whereas he always used to be someone who would go for it - maybe he needs to relax a little.

He has got a game that is as good as anyone's, whether that is Michael van Gerwen or Gary Anderson who have proved they are the ones - I know he can beat the rest, and that's no offence to the world champ Rob Cross.

So when he starts to feel that confidence and start to give it some again - I really don't think there is anyone out there to frighten him.

Notable PDC dates Sept 22-23 Champions League of Darts Sept 30-Oct 6 World Grand Prix Oct 25-28 European Championship Nov 2-4 World Series Finals Nov 10-18 Grand Slam of Darts Nov 23-25 Players Championship Finals Dec 13-Jan 1 World Championship

Wayne Mardle was talking to Sky Sports' Paul Prenderville.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in September with coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin where Daryl Gurney defends his maiden major title at the Citywest Hotel

Seven days of coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Sunday, September 30 and you can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6.