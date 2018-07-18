The Open at Carnoustie: Ben Hogan wins only Championship appearance in 1953

Ben Hogan won The Open in 1953

Ben Hogan only turned up for The Open once, but one appearance was all he needed to claim the Claret Jug and complete a career Grand Slam at Carnoustie in 1953.

It did not look as though Hogan would run away with it after a one-over first round of 73, as putting issues left him three shots off the lead.

He did, however, manage to improve his situation a day later as he carded a 71 to move up to fourth, two shots off the joint-leaders Eric Brown of Scotland and Dai Rees of Wales, while Argentine Roberto De Vicenzo was sandwiched in between.

Another Argentine, Antonio Cerda, set a course record of 69 in the third round, but Hogan continued his progress with a two-under round of 70 to move into a share of the lead with De Vicenzo.

A plaque dedicated to Hogan at Carnoustie

In the final round, Hogan came into his own as he finally got to grips with Carnoustie. He broke the course record that Cerda had set that morning as he carded a 68 to finish at six under. No one could keep pace with him as De Vincenzo went out of bounds at the ninth to finish five shots back.

For Hogan, who had also won the Masters and the US Open in 1953, it was a ninth and final major. Unfortunately, back then, scheduling conflicts with The Open made it impossible for him to compete in the PGA Championship as well to try and win all four legs of the Grand Slam that year.

Hogan only made one appearance at The Open but his Carnoustie legacy will live on forever. The par-five sixth hole has a split fairway with the right-hand side the far safer option, but the left-hand side being a better route to the green. In all four rounds Hogan managed to find the left-hand side, and the hole would go on to be renamed 'Hogan's Alley'.