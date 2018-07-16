WATCH: A look back at Jordan Spieth's dramatic Open win at Royal Birkdale

Watch highlights of the action from the fourth day of The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale last July Watch highlights of the action from the fourth day of The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale last July

Ahead of The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week, here is a chance to take a look back at Jordan Spieth's dramatic victory in The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale last year.

Spieth staged a sensational back-nine recovery to clinch a three-shot win over his fellow American Matt Kuchar after the pair went head-to-head in the final round, with the story of the day described below...

Spieth started his round with a three-shot lead, but his overnight advantage was wiped out after only four holes.

He bogeyed the opener, having pulled his tee shot into a poor lie in the rough, hacked his second wide of the green and failed to get up and down - his first dropped shot for 21 holes.

He parred the second as Kuchar closed the gap to one with a stunning second to tap-in range, and both bogeyed the third before Spieth needed three putts to get down at the short fourth, to bring the pair level on eight under.

The panel look back at Jordan Spieth's final round at Royal Birkdale

Spieth bounced back with a pure iron to six feet at the next, and found himself two clear again when Kuchar bogeyed the tough sixth as Spieth scrambled a valuable par.

The Ryder Cup team-mates traded pars at the next two, but they were tied at the turn when Kuchar rolled in a cool putt from 10 feet for birdie before Spieth, taking an age over his putts, missed from inside three feet for par.

After two pars at the 10th, Spieth made a sublime up-and-down at 11 after tugging his second and sending the crowd scattering, while Kuchar's long putt for birdie hung on the lip.

Spieth produced plenty of drama on the back nine

Both parred 12, but the drama ramped up at the 13th when Spieth carved his drive way right and into deep trouble on the wrong side of a huge mound and, as he weighed up his options, Kuchar hit a stunning second from the wispy rough to 12 feet.

A mixture of carnage and comedy ensued as Spieth opted to take an unplayable lie and, after lengthy consultations with rules officials, took his drop in the practice range near the Sky Sports Open Zone before slamming his third short right of the green.

Spieth prepares to play his third shot from the practice range on the 13th hole

But he pitched to eight feet and rolled in the putt for bogey after Kuchar's birdie putt was a fraction too far to the left, and Spieth showed his champion quality with a remarkable resurgence in form and confidence over the next three holes.

His well-struck iron from the 14th tee came within an inch of hitting the pin as he birdied from six feet, and he regained the outright lead with an astonishing 40-foot putt for eagle at the next.

Kuchar held his composure together to make birdie and make sure he was only one back with three to play, but the deficit was back to two at the 16th as Spieth's restored trust in his putting stroke resulted in another huge putt, this time from 30 feet, dropping in the cup dead-weight and lifting him back to where he started the round - 11 under.

Spieth shakes hands with Matt Kuchar on the 18th green

And he was not finished there! Both were unable to get near the 17th green in two as they found themselves on opposite sides of the fairway but, after Kuchar piled on the pressure by holing from 12 feet for birdie, Spieth followed him in from half the distance.

Spieth got his tee shot safely away down the 72nd fairway and found the front of the putting surface in two as he effectively made sure of victory which meant he could enjoy the adulation of the packed grandstands as he strode proudly to the green, and he duly made his par after Kuchar bogeyed, with a winning score of 12 under par.

Spieth celebrates victory after holing the winning putt

It secured Spieth his third major title and made him only the second player after Jack Nicklaus to win three different majors by the age of 24.