Sam Locke turns professional after winning Silver Medal at The Open

Sam Locke proudly displays his Silver Medal

Scottish teenager Sam Locke has announced his decision to join the professional ranks after winning the Silver Medal at The 147th Open Championship.

The 19-year-old from Stonehaven was the only amateur to make the cut at Carnoustie and went on to finish the week on nine over par, putting him a tie for 75th place.

And Locke, who is a protege of 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, has decided to turn professional after that performance.

He said: "I've decided to turn professional after winning the Silver Medal at the Open.

"I just think for me, personally, it's the right decision. I've always wanted to turn pro and compete with the best players in the world on the biggest stage and this week's kind of accelerated my decision.

Locke was the only amateur to make the cut at Carnoustie

"I've always wanted to be a professional golfer from a young age. I've always loved playing the game and competing and I just love the feeling of winning.

"So I can't wait to get going now - it'll be good fun."

