Nyck De Vries take maiden F2 pole at Belgian GP

Nyck De Vries took his maiden F2 pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

The McLaren junior had his first run disallowed for running off the track at Raidillon - something the stewards were very strict on throughout the session - but he utilised running in the gap at the mid-point of the session to get clear track at take pole.

Interestingly, the Dutch driver only went purple in the middle sector of his lap, suggesting he was carrying more downforce than those who optimised their cars for the long straights in sectors one and three.

Championship leader George Russell will line-up alongside him on the front row and will be hoping to add to his GP3 victory at Spa a year ago.

Sergio Sette Camara and Luca Ghiotto jumped up to third and fourth respectively at the end of the session, demoting Lando Norris to fifth.

But that might be the least of the British driver's worries after his Carlin stopped on track after the session.

London-born Thai driver Alexander Albon with sixth, with the other British driver on the grid, Jack Aitken down in 16th.

You can see the Feature Race live on Sky Sports F1 following F1 qualifying on Saturday at 3:40pm.