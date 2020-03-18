The Le Mans 24 Hours race has been moved to September from June due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Racing driver Charlie Martin will make her 24-hour debut in Germany's VLN championship in 2020 as her historic Le Mans quest continues.
The season-opening MotoGP Grand Prix in Qatar has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Jamie Redknapp is on a learning curve at Silverstone as he takes on motorsport's Charlie Martin, who also shares her story of being trans.
Abbie Eaton, who will compete in W Series in 2020, hopes to "help inspire others" after joining Racing Pride as a driver ambassador.
Football referee Ryan Atkin and racing driver Charlie Martin are among a new group of Stonewall Sport Champions announced for Rainbow Laces.
Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will compete in the Dakar Rally in January.
Honda's Marc Marquez has sealed his sixth MotoGP world championship title after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.
Juan Manuel Correa has thanked well-wishers for their "immense" support after undergoing 17 hours of surgery on his injuries.
F1 held a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's Belgian GP in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who passed away in an F2 accident at Spa.
F2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after an accident in a race at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.
Fernando Alonso will complete an "intensive" series of cross-country rally tests in preparation for a possible Dakar Rally attempt.
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has survived a plane crash in the United States.
McLaren will enter the full IndyCar season in 2020 as they expand their motorsport activities and rebound from Indy 500 disappointment.
Three-time F1 winner Giancarlo Fisichella is joining a British sportscar team Tempesta Racing at this weekend's Spa 24 Hours.
Fernando Alonso has become a world champion again after victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours clinched the World Endurance title.
Those in the world of motorsport who are LGBT or allies are being invited to show their support for a new network raising awareness of inclusion.
Pole-sitter Simon Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500 in a breathtaking finish on Sunday.