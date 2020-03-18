More Sports

Coronavirus in sport 18/03/20 5:19pm

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September

The Le Mans 24 Hours race has been moved to September from June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rainbow Laces 18/03/20 2:00pm

Charlie Martin to blaze new trail at Nurburgring

Racing driver Charlie Martin will make her 24-hour debut in Germany's VLN championship in 2020 as her historic Le Mans quest continues.
Motorsport 02/03/20 10:15am

MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus

The season-opening MotoGP Grand Prix in Qatar has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Rainbow Laces 06/12/19 8:30pm

Redknapp vs racing driver Charlie Martin

Jamie Redknapp is on a learning curve at Silverstone as he takes on motorsport's Charlie Martin, who also shares her story of being trans.
Rainbow Laces 01/12/19 6:30pm

Who's up for Sky Sports' new Rainbow Laces show?

To show that sport should be everyone's game, we've roped in some famous faces to challenge perceptions and break down stereotypes...
Rainbow Laces 12/11/19 7:00am

Eaton joins LGBT motorsport movement Racing Pride

Abbie Eaton, who will compete in W Series in 2020, hopes to "help inspire others" after joining Racing Pride as a driver ambassador.
Rainbow Laces 22/11/19 12:01am

Sport Champions named for Rainbow Laces launch

Football referee Ryan Atkin and racing driver Charlie Martin are among a new group of Stonewall Sport Champions announced for Rainbow Laces.
Formula 1 24/10/19 6:32pm

Alonso to race in Dakar Rally

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will compete in the Dakar Rally in January.
Motorsport 06/10/19 8:54am

Marquez wins sixth MotoGP world title

Honda's Marc Marquez has sealed his sixth MotoGP world championship title after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.
Formula 1 03/10/19 10:47pm

Correa speaks publicly after 'successful' surgery

Juan Manuel Correa has thanked well-wishers for their "immense" support after undergoing 17 hours of surgery on his injuries.
Belgian GP 2019 01/09/19 2:15pm

F1 pays tribute to Hubert

F1 held a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's Belgian GP in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who passed away in an F2 accident at Spa.
Belgian GP 2019 31/08/19 6:01pm

Hubert dies after F2 accident

F2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after an accident in a race at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.
Formula 1 20/08/19 2:01pm

Alonso reveals latest challenge

Fernando Alonso will complete an "intensive" series of cross-country rally tests in preparation for a possible Dakar Rally attempt.
Motorsport 16/08/19 8:11am

Ex-NASCAR driver survives plane crash

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has survived a plane crash in the United States.
IndyCar on Sky F1 09/08/19 1:21pm

McLaren enter IndyCar season for 2020

McLaren will enter the full IndyCar season in 2020 as they expand their motorsport activities and rebound from Indy 500 disappointment.
Formula 1 23/07/19 9:00am

Fisichella joins British entry for Spa 24 Hours

Three-time F1 winner Giancarlo Fisichella is joining a British sportscar team Tempesta Racing at this weekend's Spa 24 Hours.
Formula 1 16/06/19 2:20pm

Alonso wins Le Mans and world title

Fernando Alonso has become a world champion again after victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours clinched the World Endurance title.
Rainbow Laces 06/06/19 7:00am

LGBT network Racing Pride launches in motorsport

Those in the world of motorsport who are LGBT or allies are being invited to show their support for a new network raising awareness of inclusion.
IndyCar on Sky F1 31/05/19 2:30pm

IndyCar live on Sky Sports F1

Fans can watch every IndyCar qualifying session and race from all 17 rounds live on Sky Sports F1 this season.
IndyCar on Sky F1 26/05/19 9:20pm

Pagenaud wins epic Indy 500

Pole-sitter Simon Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500 in a breathtaking finish on Sunday.

