Winter Olympics 29/09/21 7:50pm

Strict Winter Olympics quarantine for unvaccinated

Competitors who are not fully vaccinated will face 21 days in quarantine if they wish to take part in next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Winter Olympics 28/09/21 10:55pm

Rutherford named in GB bobsleigh squad

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been selected for one of the GB bobsleigh squads bidding to reach the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Olympics 08/09/21 6:07pm

North Korea suspended from IOC until end of 2022

North Korea have been suspended from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) until the end of 2022.
Other Sports 20/06/21 6:00am

Using skateboarding to boost snowboarding in inner cities

Snow sports have not historically been big in the UK but that is now beginning to change, writes Sam Obaseki.
Olympics 15/07/21 7:33pm

MPs back diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

MPs have approved a parliamentary motion criticising Beijing's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics and calling for a UK diplomatic boycott.
Olympics 06/04/21 11:10pm

US government considers Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

The Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest against China's human rights record.
Winter Olympics 18/03/21 9:14am

British Skeleton launch search for next Olympic star

British Skeleton has launched a nationwide talent identification campaign targeted at young women as they search for a gold medallist at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Olympics 24/02/21 2:04pm

Johnson: No UK boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Boris Johnson has indicated the UK will not boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics despite China facing "genocide" claims.
Other Sports 18/02/21 10:40am

Iran ski coach's husband bars her from travelling to competition

The Iranian women's alpine ski team's coach has been barred from leaving the country for the world championships by her husband, Iranian media reports.
Other Sports 28/11/20 2:39pm

'Misread or ignored' brain injuries prompted Furneaux retirement

Great Britain's women have a remarkable and unlikely dominance in the winter sport of skeleton, winning gold at each of the last three Olympic Games.
Black History Month 2020 31/10/20 1:00pm

Biddulph fires still burn on the ice after 40 years

Great Britain's first black ice hockey player Brian Biddulph on dealing with 'monkey noises', protesting as a coach and nurturing his son's NHL ambitions.
Other Sports 26/10/20 10:53am

British bobsleighers back director after his removal

Thirteen athletes and two coaches on the British bobsleigh programme have offered their support to Colin Rattigan after he was removed as a director.
Other Sports 19/10/20 12:27pm

Golden start for Marta in Giant Slalom

Marta Bassino begun the World Cup season in glorious style, storming to victory in the Grand Slalom ahead of Italian team-mate Federica Brignone.
Black History Month 2020 14/10/20 7:00am

The British bobsleighers who blazed a trail

Courtney Rumbolt and Dean Ward reflect on their historic medal win in the four-man bobsleigh at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympic Games.
Black Lives Matter 01/10/20 7:25pm

Bobsleigh director who made racism, bullying claims is removed

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association has announced the removal of director Colin Rattigan with immediate effect.
Black Lives Matter 01/10/20 10:30am

Bobsleigh Association to investigate racism, bullying claims

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association says it will "co-operate fully" with a UK Sport investigation into allegations of racism and bullying.
Rainbow Laces 18/08/20 6:00am

'When I was out, I never felt so in control'

US Olympic star Adam Rippon has told Sky Sports how finding his own sense of authenticity led to greater satisfaction and success.
Olympics 06/08/20 8:20pm

WADA to reduce bans for recreational drugs

Athletes testing positive for recreational drugs out of competition will be banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for one to three months instead of two years.
Olympics 24/05/20 8:09am

Harland named Team GB's first female Chef de Mission

Georgie Harland will become Team GB's first female Chef de Mission in the history of the Olympics, after being appointed to the post for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.
Other Sports 03/04/20 10:01am

Olympic hopeful's return to NHS frontline 'no brainer'

Scottish curler Vicky Wright has told Sky Sports News the decision to return to full-time nursing to help the fight against coronavirus was a "no brainer".

