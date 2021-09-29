Competitors who are not fully vaccinated will face 21 days in quarantine if they wish to take part in next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been selected for one of the GB bobsleigh squads bidding to reach the 2022 Winter Olympics.
North Korea have been suspended from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) until the end of 2022.
Snow sports have not historically been big in the UK but that is now beginning to change, writes Sam Obaseki.
MPs have approved a parliamentary motion criticising Beijing's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics and calling for a UK diplomatic boycott.
The Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest against China's human rights record.
British Skeleton has launched a nationwide talent identification campaign targeted at young women as they search for a gold medallist at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Boris Johnson has indicated the UK will not boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics despite China facing "genocide" claims.
The Iranian women's alpine ski team's coach has been barred from leaving the country for the world championships by her husband, Iranian media reports.
Great Britain's women have a remarkable and unlikely dominance in the winter sport of skeleton, winning gold at each of the last three Olympic Games.
Great Britain's first black ice hockey player Brian Biddulph on dealing with 'monkey noises', protesting as a coach and nurturing his son's NHL ambitions.
Thirteen athletes and two coaches on the British bobsleigh programme have offered their support to Colin Rattigan after he was removed as a director.
Marta Bassino begun the World Cup season in glorious style, storming to victory in the Grand Slalom ahead of Italian team-mate Federica Brignone.
Courtney Rumbolt and Dean Ward reflect on their historic medal win in the four-man bobsleigh at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympic Games.
The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association has announced the removal of director Colin Rattigan with immediate effect.
The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association says it will "co-operate fully" with a UK Sport investigation into allegations of racism and bullying.
US Olympic star Adam Rippon has told Sky Sports how finding his own sense of authenticity led to greater satisfaction and success.
Athletes testing positive for recreational drugs out of competition will be banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for one to three months instead of two years.
Georgie Harland will become Team GB's first female Chef de Mission in the history of the Olympics, after being appointed to the post for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.
Scottish curler Vicky Wright has told Sky Sports News the decision to return to full-time nursing to help the fight against coronavirus was a "no brainer".