Mikaela Shiffrin claims record 83rd women's World Cup victory to eclipse fellow American Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin is three World Cup victories short of Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin claimed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz, the four-time overall World Cup champion clocking the fastest first leg down the Erta slope with Swiss reigning giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami 0.13 seconds behind.

The 27-year-old then consolidated her advantage with a strong second run to win by 0.32 seconds.

The record is another addition to Shiffrin's already impressive record. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the youngest slalom champion in Olympic Alpine skiing history, winning in Sochi at 18 years and 345 days in 2014.

Shiffrin was favourite to take several gold medals in 2022, but surprisingly came nowhere near an Olympic medal in Beijing despite competing in all disciplines.

She has 130 World Cup podium finishes in all, and a women's record 51 victories in her specialist slalom discipline.

Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark holds the absolute record of 86 World Cup victories, all in slalom or giant slalom in the 1970s and 1980s.

Vonn, who enjoyed her own 14-year career, retired after the 2019 season.