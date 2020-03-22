More Sports

eSports 22/03/20 2:44pm

OG's Destiny: LEC has good supports

Origen's Mitchell 'Destiny' Shaw wants fans to recognise the strength of LEC supports.
eSports 22/03/20 1:58pm

MAD Lions' Mac gunning for top-four LEC finish

James 'Mac' MacCormack says it has always been his ambition to secure top four after MAD Lions made the playoffs in LEC.
Other Sports 19/03/20 7:15pm

England prop Genge takes on Excel in League of Legends

England prop Ellis Genge will take on Excel Esports’ staff team in a League of Legends tournament on Twitch on Thursday.
Crystal Palace 17/03/20 8:55am

Townsend signs up for Orient's mass FIFA game

Man City, Ajax and Sydney FC are among an international array of clubs to have signed up for a FIFA 20 tournament organised by Leyton Orient.
eSports 25/02/20 6:46pm

Bwipo defends Hylissang after social media criticism

Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau has leapt to his team-mate Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov’s defence against criticism on social media after Fnatic’s loss to Mad Lions in the LEC.
eSports 24/02/20 6:50pm

Mikyx on what it's like to lane with Caps

G2's Mikyx reveals what the biggest difference is between supporting Perkz and supporting Caps.
eSports 14/02/20 9:37pm

G2's kennyS: Our biggest opponent is ourselves

KennyS insists his team doesn't allow the pressure of worrying about other teams get in the way of their performances.
Equestrian 11/02/20 12:04pm

blameF: Expect Complexity to be a juggernaut

Complexity’s 'blameF' wants fans to expect more top-level performances from them after debuting their new roster at BLAST Premier Spring Series.
eSports 03/02/20 10:10pm

NiKo: Teams should fear us after BLAST Premier win

Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac says other CSGO teams should fear FaZe Clan after their victory over Team Liquid to top Group A at BLAST Premier Spring Series.
eSports 02/02/20 12:00am

NiP eliminate MiBR for redemption at BLAST Premier

Ninjas in Pyjamas will have a second shot after they knocked out MiBR in the loser’'s bracket at BLAST Premier
eSports 31/01/20 9:01pm

Nerves got to nawwk as FaZe sweep NiP at BLAST Premier

Ninjas in Pyjamas' new recruit Tim 'nawwk' Jonasson admits the nerves got to him as they fell to FaZe at BLAST Premier.

eSports 30/01/20 10:18pm

twist ‘shocked’ at f0rest’s departure from NiP

Simon ‘twist’ Eliasson admits that the departure of Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg came as a surprise.

eSports 30/01/20 9:36pm

FaZe Clan looking for revenge against NiP at BLAST

olofmeister and rain are geared up to take on Ninjas in Pyjamas - without their star player f0rest at BLAST Premier.

eSports 28/01/20 8:54pm

Origen's Upset opens up on 'difficult year' at Schalke

The Origen ADC reveals what his last season at Schalke was like and praises new support Destiny.
eSports 25/01/20 10:53am

Carzzy 'aiming for Rookie of the Split' after Mad Lions debut

Mad Lions' Carzzy is already aiming for 'Rookie of the split’ after making his debut against G2 Esports in LEC.
eSports 22/01/20 7:59pm

Fifa pro Tekkz calls for end in gaming's toxicity

Fifa pro Tekkz reveals how he combats toxicity in gaming ahead of charity stream with Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United 16/01/20 8:09pm

Rashford partners with Fnatic and UNICEF

Marcus Rashford will be teaming up with UNICEF and esports organisation Fnatic to promote positivity in gaming.
eSports 28/11/19 2:22pm

CS:GO pros preview ECS Season 8 Finals

Everything you need to know about day one of the ECS Season 8 Finals – previewed by the players themselves.
eSports 17/11/19 5:29am

Bugha 'surprised' to win Esports Player of the Year

The 16-year-old revealed how it felt to be crowned Esports PC Player of the Year at the Esports Awards.
eSports 12/11/19 3:06pm

LoL Worlds Final round-up

Catch up on everything you missed from the League of Legends World Championship Final in Paris.

