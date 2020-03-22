Origen's Mitchell 'Destiny' Shaw wants fans to recognise the strength of LEC supports.
James 'Mac' MacCormack says it has always been his ambition to secure top four after MAD Lions made the playoffs in LEC.
England prop Ellis Genge will take on Excel Esports’ staff team in a League of Legends tournament on Twitch on Thursday.
Man City, Ajax and Sydney FC are among an international array of clubs to have signed up for a FIFA 20 tournament organised by Leyton Orient.
Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau has leapt to his team-mate Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov’s defence against criticism on social media after Fnatic’s loss to Mad Lions in the LEC.
G2's Mikyx reveals what the biggest difference is between supporting Perkz and supporting Caps.
KennyS insists his team doesn't allow the pressure of worrying about other teams get in the way of their performances.
Complexity’s 'blameF' wants fans to expect more top-level performances from them after debuting their new roster at BLAST Premier Spring Series.
Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac says other CSGO teams should fear FaZe Clan after their victory over Team Liquid to top Group A at BLAST Premier Spring Series.
Ninjas in Pyjamas will have a second shot after they knocked out MiBR in the loser’'s bracket at BLAST Premier
Ninjas in Pyjamas' new recruit Tim 'nawwk' Jonasson admits the nerves got to him as they fell to FaZe at BLAST Premier.
Simon ‘twist’ Eliasson admits that the departure of Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg came as a surprise.
olofmeister and rain are geared up to take on Ninjas in Pyjamas - without their star player f0rest at BLAST Premier.
The Origen ADC reveals what his last season at Schalke was like and praises new support Destiny.
Mad Lions' Carzzy is already aiming for 'Rookie of the split’ after making his debut against G2 Esports in LEC.
Fifa pro Tekkz reveals how he combats toxicity in gaming ahead of charity stream with Marcus Rashford.
Marcus Rashford will be teaming up with UNICEF and esports organisation Fnatic to promote positivity in gaming.
Everything you need to know about day one of the ECS Season 8 Finals – previewed by the players themselves.
The 16-year-old revealed how it felt to be crowned Esports PC Player of the Year at the Esports Awards.
Catch up on everything you missed from the League of Legends World Championship Final in Paris.