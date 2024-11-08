Sky Broadband Women's Esports Finals: Watch live stream on Saturday as finalists compete for £50,000 prize pot

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch an Esports first on Saturday November 9 from 1pm as the inaugural Women's Esports Finals takes place in the above free live stream.

Live from Sky's headquarters in west London, the finals will feature the conclusion of two tournaments - Racers Eseries, which is played on a sim racing game, and the Football Eseries on EA Sports FC 25.

From an initial field of 762 competitors when the inaugural tournament started in April, 16 have qualified for the finals to go head-to-head for a total prize pot of £50,000 across the two tournaments, professional contracts with Guild Esports and Gaming, and free Sky Broadband for 24 months.

Image: Women's Esports Finals promo featuring tournament qualifiers plus famous gamers including Rachel Daly, who plays for Aston Villa in the WSL, and Love Island's Chloe Burrows

The first-of-its-kind initiative in the UK was launched by Sky Broadband in partnership with the Guild Esports company, which is co-owned by David Beckham, with the aim of bringing greater gender diversity in the Esports world given research shows that while 47 per cent of UK gamers are women, they only make up 5 per cent of professionals in the industry.

Saturday's Women's Esports Finals schedule

1pm-4pm: Racers Eseries Final

4pm-8pm: Football Eseries Final