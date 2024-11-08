Sky Broadband Women's Esports Finals: Watch live stream on Saturday as finalists compete for £50,000 prize pot

Watch the finals of the first-of-its-kind UK initiative to promote women in gaming live from Sky headquarters from 1pm on Saturday with the finals of the inagural Racers and Football Esports competitions
Watch an Esports first on Saturday November 9 from 1pm as the inaugural Women's Esports Finals takes place in the above free live stream.
Live from Sky's headquarters in west London, the finals will feature the conclusion of two tournaments - Racers Eseries, which is played on a sim racing game, and the Football Eseries on EA Sports FC 25.
From an initial field of 762 competitors when the inaugural tournament started in April, 16 have qualified for the finals to go head-to-head for a total prize pot of £50,000 across the two tournaments, professional contracts with Guild Esports and Gaming, and free Sky Broadband for 24 months.
The first-of-its-kind initiative in the UK was launched by Sky Broadband in partnership with the Guild Esports company, which is co-owned by David Beckham, with the aim of bringing greater gender diversity in the Esports world given research shows that while 47 per cent of UK gamers are women, they only make up 5 per cent of professionals in the industry.
1pm-4pm: Racers Eseries Final
4pm-8pm: Football Eseries Final