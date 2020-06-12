G2's Mikyx: Caps Perkz role flex is a possibility

G2's Mikyx teases Caps Perkz role-flex possibility (Credit: Riot Games)

G2’s Mikyx teased the possibility of mid-laner Caps and ADC Perkz flexing roles for the new LEC season.

The League of Legends European Championship Summer Split is here and G2 are back to their winning ways with a dominant victory over Mad Lions.

Perkz, who briefly swapped back to his old role last Split, is now once again tearing it up in the bot lane and his Support Mihael 'Mikyx' Mehle said this when asked whether Caps and Perkz could be flexing roles throughout the season.

"Maybe," Mikyx teased. "There's a possibility for sure."

Outside of roster shakeups, it's unusual for a Support player in the competitive scene to change lane partners as frequently as G2 have, but Mikyx admits he doesn't mind the role-swaps and is happy to play with whoever.

He said: "For me, it's not really that big of a difference, I don't mind. I wouldn't even mind if we switched in between games as well. I don't really see that much of a difference so it's not that big of a change for me."

Caps gave up a lot in the early game here, having a -31 CSD@10. On the other side, their new-old-new AD Carry Perkz with an impressive +36 CSD@10! #LEC — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) June 12, 2020

G2, who are three-time consecutive LEC Champions, are once again the favourites this Split and unsurprisingly, Mikyx says they won't settle for less.

He said: "The goal is to win the Split and go to Worlds. I guess we can aim for not dropping a game or whatever but the goal is to win the Split. Even if we make it to Worlds but not win the Split it'd be pretty disappointing. We have a pretty good track record right now and I don't think the other teams in EU are that good so it's only if we underperform or if they get really good. I'm pretty sure we should be able to keep it going and just win this one as well."