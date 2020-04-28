British Esports Association partners with Pearson to offer world’s first BTEC qualification in esports

New esports qualification to be rolled out in September 2020

A skill-focused Esports BTEC qualification will be offered for the first time to students from institutions across the UK and around the world.

According to Newzoo, the esports industry is projected to generate revenues of $1.1 billion in 2020 with the total esports audience set to rise to 495m.

Now, the British Esports Association has partnered with global learning company Pearson to create the world's first qualification of its kind to give students a headstart on their esports career.

Andy Payne, British Esports Association chair, said: "Esports is a growing, exciting industry that many young people are looking at with interest and it's important they have the opportunity to unlock their potential and be the leaders of tomorrow. The industry is still finding its feet, but with big names like Pearson coming on board to bring learning and curriculum design expertise, this bodes well for the future workforce.

"These qualifications are a unique development that can elevate esports education in the UK and around the world.

"We have taken our time to ensure the qualifications are as comprehensive and high quality as possible, in order to provide students with a valuable qualification that will give them the knowledge and skills they need to pursue a career in esports, video games, tech or other related sectors."

The new Level 3 esports qualification consists of 20 units, including enterprise and entrepreneurship, strategy and analysis, events management, live-streamed broadcasting, video production, shoutcasting, coaching, health and wellbeing, the law and legislation, computer networking and more. The qualifications will enable some learners to enter careers in the esports industry and for others it will offer an opportunity to upskill and progress their careers.

The current global pandemic has propelled esports into the mainstream, with Premier League stars participating in competitive FIFA tournaments and F1 drivers regularly streaming iRacing on Twitch.

Streamers and pro players have become some of the highest earners in the entertainment industry and have amassed huge following amongst the Gen Z audience, resulting in the birth of esports degrees being offered at universities in the UK.

BEA and Pearson's new BTEC qualification will target even younger students, offering them a potential headstart in an esports career, starting from September 2020.

Mark 'Garvey' Candella, Director of Student and Education Programs at Twitch, added: "The BTEC in esports really addresses the core competencies needed for students to become empowered and confident young professionals in the gaming and esports industries. To meet students where they are and teach highly transferable and valuable emerging, new and digital media skills in an engaging way is the future."