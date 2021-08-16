Tom Leese: Hashtag’s e-Lion set for ‘first of its kind’ transfer

Tom Leese is considered one of the best professional FIFA players in the world

Hashtag United are set to make history by receiving a transfer fee for an esports FIFA player.

The Isthmian League North club have received two offers for England international eLion Tom Leese, believed to be in the region of £50,000-£100,000.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the best professional FIFA players in the world and is under contract with Hashtag.

Although big money transfers have reportedly taken place in other areas of esports, such as the popular game Fortnite, a source close to the negotiations is confident this would be the 'first of its kind' for FIFA.

The top-level professional players can earn around £10,000 per month and their social media brand is lucrative for organisations in attracting sponsors.

Leese, a Tottenham fan, spends up to 10 hours per day practising ahead of tournaments and won £20,000 in prize money when representing Watford in the ePremier League in August 2020.

"Organisations sign a player like this to grow their brand and attract sponsors. If they get the best player they'd gain access to significantly better sponsorship opportunities," one source told Sky Sports News.

It is not yet known if Leese has agreed personal terms with the interested clubs, or indeed if Hashtag will accept the offers, but it is understood any potential transfer fee could help towards funding a new football/esports stadium as the club continues to expand.