Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021: Premier League ins and outs

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2021 summer transfer window, which opens on June 9 and closes at 11pm on August 31.
Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.
Arsenal
In
-
Trending
- Fernandinho named on Premier League released list
- Spurs call off plans to appoint Conte
- Wilder to AJ: I’ll hold you to your word
- Man Utd Sancho talks continue; 'cautious optimism' on deal
- Azerbaijan GP: When to watch live on Sky
- Can YouTubers gain respect in boxing?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Celtic agree compensation fee for Postecoglou
- Wilder makes Fury cheat claim: 'I was done wrong'
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
Out
Dani Ceballos - end of loan
Mat Ryan - end of loan
Martin Odegaard - end of loan
David Luiz - contract expired
Aston Villa
In
-
Out
Ahmed Elmohamady - contract expired
Tom Heaton - contract expired
Neil Taylor - contract expired
Brighton
In
-
Out
Andrew Crofts - contract expired
Jose Izquierdo - contract expired
Brentford
In
-
Out
-
Burnley
In
-
Out
Robbie Brady - contract expired
Chelsea
In
-
Out
Willy Caballero - contract expired
Izzy Brown - contract expired
Crystal Palace
In
-
Out
Gary Cahill - contract expired
Scott Dann - contract expired
Nathaniel Clyne - contract expired
Wayne Hennessey - contract expired
James McCarthy - contract expired
Mamadou Sakho - contract expired
Patrick van Aanholt - contract expired
Mamadou Sakho - contract expired
Connor Wickham - contract expired
Everton
In
-
Out
Theo Walcott - Southampton, free
Joshua King - contract expired
Yannick Bolasie - contract expired
Muhamed Besic - contract expired
Robin Olsen - end of loan
Josh Bowler - contract expired
Dennis Adeniran - contract expired
Matthew Pennington - contract expired
Con Ouzounidis - contract expired
Callum Connolly - contract expired
Bobby Carroll - contract expired
Leeds
In
-
Out
Gaetano Berardi - contract expired
Pablo Hernandez - contract expired
Ouasim Bouy - contract expired
Barry Douglas - contract expired
Cole Gibbon - contract expired
Niklas Haugland - contract expired
Eunan O'Kane - contract expired
Matthew Turner - contract expired
Leicester
In
-
Out
Wes Morgan - retired
Christian Fuchs - contract expired
Matthew James - contract expired
Liverpool
In
Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m
Out
-
Manchester City
In
-
Out
Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free transfer
Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free transfer
Fernandinho - contract expired
Manchester United
In
-
Out
Joel Pereira - contract expired
Newcastle
In
-
Out
Andy Carroll - contract expired
Henri Saivet - contract expired
Christian Atsu - contract expired
Norwich
In
-
Out
-
Southampton
In
Theo Walcott - Everton, free
Out
Ryan Bertrand - contract expired
Josh Sims - contract expired
Tottenham
In
-
Out
Danny Rose - contract expired
Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired
Watford
In
-
Out
-
West Ham United
In
-
Out
Fabian Balbuena - released
Sean Adarkwa - released
Olatunji Akinola - released
Samuel Caiger - released
Alfie Lewis - released
Joshua Okotcha - released
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
-
Out
John Ruddy - released