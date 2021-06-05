Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021: Premier League ins and outs

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2021 summer transfer window, which opens on June 9 and closes at 11pm on August 31.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

In

-

Out

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Mat Ryan - end of loan

Martin Odegaard - end of loan

David Luiz - contract expired

In

-

Out

Ahmed Elmohamady - contract expired

Tom Heaton - contract expired

Neil Taylor - contract expired

In

-

Out

Andrew Crofts - contract expired

Jose Izquierdo - contract expired

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Robbie Brady - contract expired

In

-

Out

Willy Caballero - contract expired

Izzy Brown - contract expired

In

-

Out

Gary Cahill - contract expired

Scott Dann - contract expired

Nathaniel Clyne - contract expired

Wayne Hennessey - contract expired

James McCarthy - contract expired

Mamadou Sakho - contract expired

Patrick van Aanholt - contract expired

Mamadou Sakho - contract expired

Connor Wickham - contract expired

In

-

Out

Theo Walcott - Southampton, free

Joshua King - contract expired

Yannick Bolasie - contract expired

Muhamed Besic - contract expired

Robin Olsen - end of loan

Josh Bowler - contract expired

Dennis Adeniran - contract expired

Matthew Pennington - contract expired

Con Ouzounidis - contract expired

Callum Connolly - contract expired

Bobby Carroll - contract expired

In

-

Out

Gaetano Berardi - contract expired

Pablo Hernandez - contract expired

Ouasim Bouy - contract expired

Barry Douglas - contract expired

Cole Gibbon - contract expired

Niklas Haugland - contract expired

Eunan O'Kane - contract expired

Matthew Turner - contract expired

In

-

Out

Wes Morgan - retired

Christian Fuchs - contract expired

Matthew James - contract expired

In

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Out

-

In

-

Out

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free transfer

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free transfer

Fernandinho - contract expired

In

-

Out

Joel Pereira - contract expired

In

-

Out

Andy Carroll - contract expired

Henri Saivet - contract expired

Christian Atsu - contract expired

In

-

Out

-

In

Theo Walcott - Everton, free

Out

Ryan Bertrand - contract expired

Josh Sims - contract expired

In

-

Out

Danny Rose - contract expired

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Fabian Balbuena - released

Sean Adarkwa - released

Olatunji Akinola - released

Samuel Caiger - released

Alfie Lewis - released

Joshua Okotcha - released

In

-

Out

John Ruddy - released