Danny Ings: Aston Villa sign Southampton forward for £25m

Aston Villa have signed England striker Danny Ings from Southampton for £25m on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old scored 14 goals last season for both club and country and joins summer recruits Leon Bailey, Emi Buendía and Ashley Young at Villa Park.

On the signing, head coach Dean Smith said: "Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the news Danny Ings has joined Aston Villa from Southampton, we take a look back at some of his best Premier League goals

"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young Academy players who are now in and around the first team."

Meanwhile, Villa could be set to lose captain Jack Grealish to Premier League champions Manchester City in a British record £100m, with the player set to undergo a medical on Thursday.

City have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old all summer and reportedly made their offer last Friday.

The move would represent the biggest transfer in English football history, breaking the previous record held by Paul Pogba who rejoined Manchester United for £93.25m from Juventus in 2016.

Should a deal be finalised, Villa are expected to formalise their interest in Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell.

As yet, there has been no official contact but Norwich are aware of Villa's interest.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.