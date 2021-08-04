Todd Cantwell: Aston Villa expected to pursue Norwich midfielder if Jack Grealish transfer is finalised

Aston Villa are expected to pursue their interest in Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, should Jack Grealish's transfer to Manchester City be finalised.

There has yet to be official contact made between Villa and last season's Championship winners, but Norwich are aware of the interest.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season, Norwich do not want to lose Cantwell and it would take a significant bid for them to consider letting him go.

Norwich have a good relationship with Villa after they negotiated the sale of Emiliano Buendia in June.

Cantwell has entered the final year of his contract, although Norwich do have the option to extend the 23-year-old's deal for a further year.

Manchester City are close to agreeing a £100m deal to sign Grealish from Villa.

City submitted their offer on Friday and it is understood Villa are willing to let Grealish leave for the Premier League champions.