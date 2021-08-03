Aston Villa transfer news: Villa eye loan deals for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe

Aston Villa are interested in loan moves for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Both Abraham and Tuanzebe played on loan at Villa as Dean Smith's side earned promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in the 2018-19 season.

Abraham received limited first-team opportunities at Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, but still ended last season as the club's joint-top goal-scorer alongside Timo Werner.

Chelsea would prefer to sell Abraham than send him out on loan and are thought to value the 23-year-old at around £40m, with Arsenal also interested in signing the English forward.

Image: Tammy Abraham was Chelsea's joint-top scorer with 12 goals last season

With Abraham's current contract at Stamford Bridge running until 2023, the club would look to extend the deal if they were to allow him to leave on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea have had an £85m offer to sign Romelu Lukaku rejected by Inter Milan, with acquiring a new striker appearing to be Tuchel's priority for the summer transfer window.

Abraham is held in high regard by Villa boss Smith, having scored 26 goals in 40 starts during his loan spell with the club.

Image: Axel Tuanzebe made 19 appearances for Manchester United last season

Tuanzebe, who has had two loan spells with Villa, is in a similar situation, with United keen to extend his contract before allowing him to go out on a temporary deal again.

The 23-year-old's current contract expires next summer, but United hold an option to extend it until 2023.

United's options at centre-back are set to be bolstered by the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, potentially diminishing opportunities for academy product Tuanzebe.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.