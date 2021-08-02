Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea's transfer offer of £85m plus Marcos Alonso turned down by Inter Milan

Chelsea have had an offer for Romelu Lukaku worth £85m rejected by Inter Milan.

Chelsea's proposal would have also seen left-back Marcos Alonso move to Inter.

The offer came after the Premier League club were warned it would take an offer of more than €100m (£85m) to tempt the Italian champions to sell Lukaku.

The 28-year-old played a key role in Inter's Serie A win last season, scoring 24 goals.

Inter need to reduce their wage bill this summer and title-winning boss Antonio Conte left the club in May amid concerns about plans to cut his budget.

Image: Antonio Conte left Inter after their title win over plans to potentially cut his budget

However, Lukaku is very happy and settled at Inter and ready to give his all next season.

After finishing in UEFA's official team of Euro 2020, he went on holiday to the Caribbean and the USA, where he stuck rigidly to his personal training programme.

He is back training with Inter now and is fully focused on the new season.

Chelsea are determined to sign a world-class striker and their other main target this summer has been Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Lukaku previously spent three years at Chelsea after signing from Anderlecht as a teenager in 2011.

However, he made only 15 appearances for the club - failing to score a goal - before moving to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

He was close to a return in July 2017 but opted to join Manchester United for £75m.

Inter signed him from United for £73m two years ago.

Kaveh Solhekol says Lukaku has been 'rejuvenated' by his move to Inter and questions whether the striker would want to leave the Italian champions

Why would Lukaku leave Milan?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"As far as the player is concerned, Lukaku is 100 per cent committed and focused on doing his job at Inter Milan.

"He loves playing at Inter, he is not going to kick up a fuss, and his attitude has been exemplary. Antonio Conte's departure doesn't concern Lukaku because he's been rejuvenated since joining the club.

"Why would he leave Inter Milan?"

Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

