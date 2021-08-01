West Ham transfer news: Deal for Kurt Zouma appears difficult, talks held over Nikola Milenkovic

West Ham remain in talks with Chelsea over defender Kurt Zouma - but a deal currently appears very difficult to complete, with Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic emerging as a more realistic option.

Zouma is West Ham's primary target and it is thought the Frenchman is very open to a move to the London Stadium.

The difficulty lies in the valuation - with Chelsea thought to want in the region of £25m - and Zouma's wages.

If a deal cannot be struck, the 26-year-old is happy to remain at Chelsea where he has a contract that runs until 2023.

West Ham are keeping their options open and have been in talks with Fiorentina over Milenkovic.

Image: West Ham want to bring Zouma to the London Stadium - but a deal is looking difficult

The 23-year-old Serbia international, who has been with Fiorentina since 2017, has only one year left on his current contract.

Chelsea have also been exploring using Zouma as part of a deal to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

While not impossible, Zouma's preference is to remain in London. Chelsea are likely to proceed with a deal for Kounde regardless of whether Zouma is included or not.

Sevilla also thought to be interested in German defender Jerome Boateng.

