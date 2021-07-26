Vladimir Coufal: West Ham still in talks with Czech Republic defender over new contract

West Ham remain in talks with defender Vladimir Coufal over a new contract but a resolution is yet to happen.

The Czech Republic right-back wants to stay at West Ham, but feels let down by their opening offer.

Coufal had a highly impressive debut Premier League campaign last season after joining from Slavia Prague for £5m in October 2020 on a three-year deal.

Image: Coufal impressed at Euro 2020 for the Czech Republic

The 28-year-old made 34 Premier League appearances as David Moyes' side finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

Coufal continued to impress for the Czech Republic at Euro 2020, contributing two assists as they exceeded expectations to reach the quarter-finals.

It is understood the initial contract extension offered to Coufal is weighted more on appearances and performances rather than a major hike in his basic salary, which has left the player feeling as though the quality of his performances is not being reflected.

Areola talks continue

West Ham remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The London club want to agree a loan deal with an option to buy for the 28-year-old, while the French side would prefer an immediate permanent transfer.

Areola, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, is one of several players PSG are happy to release to free up wages and squad space.

Image: West Ham remain in talks to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

He made 37 appearances for Fulham in all competitions but was unable to help save them from relegation to the Championship.

Areola - who has three Ligue 1 and two French Cup winners' medals - has two years remaining on his PSG contract.

He came through the club's academy before spending time on loan with Lens, Bastia, Villarreal and Real Madrid, where he won La Liga.

If Areola moves to West Ham, he would be competing with Lukasz Fabianski, Darren Randolph and David Martin for the starting spot.

Fabianski is the current No 1, with the 36-year-old playing 37 times in all competitions last season.

West Ham have had a quiet summer so far, with the permanent signing of Craig Dawson - who was on loan at the London Stadium from Watford last season - their only arrival so far.