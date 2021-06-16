West Ham: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

West Ham will begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a trip to St James' Park to play Newcastle United on August 14.
The Hammers - for whom manager David Moyes recently signed a new three-year contract - follow that journey with back-to-back home games against Leicester City and Crystal Palace.
West Ham, who finished sixth in the 2020/21 season, face Tottenham at the London Stadium on October 23 and play host to Chelsea on December 4.
Moyes' men complete their league campaign with a trip to Brighton on May 22.
- In full: All the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2012/22 Premier League kits
West Ham's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
Trending
- PL fixtures 2021/22: Man City start at Spurs, Man Utd host Leeds
- Tense Fury-Wilder face-off | 'I'll run him over!'
- Pogba: Rudiger 'nibbled' me
- Coman wants PL move after rejecting Bayern contract
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- Arsenal fixtures 2021/22: Gunners start with Brentford & Chelsea
- Liverpool fixtures 2021/22: Norwich on opening weekend
- Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest
August
14: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
21: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
28: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
September
11: Southampton (a) - 3pm
18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
25: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
October
02: Brentford (h) - 3pm
16: Everton (a) - 3pm
23: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
30: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
November
06: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
20: Wolverhampton (a) - 3pm
27: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
30: Brighton (h) - 7.45pm
December
04: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
11: Burnley (a) - 3pm
14: Arsenal (a) - 7.45pm
18: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
26: Southampton (h) - 3pm
28: Watford (a) - 3pm
January
01: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
15: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
22: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
February
08: Watford (h) - 7.45pm
12: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
19: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
26: Wolverhampton (h) - 3pm
March
05: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
12: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
19: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
April
02: Everton (h) - 3pm
09: Brentford (a) - 3pm
16: Burnley (h) - 3pm
23: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
May
07: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
15: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
22: Brighton (a) - 4pm
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.