West Ham: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

West Ham will begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a trip to St James' Park to play Newcastle United on August 14.

The Hammers - for whom manager David Moyes recently signed a new three-year contract - follow that journey with back-to-back home games against Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

West Ham, who finished sixth in the 2020/21 season, face Tottenham at the London Stadium on October 23 and play host to Chelsea on December 4.

Moyes' men complete their league campaign with a trip to Brighton on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

21: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

28: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

September

11: Southampton (a) - 3pm

18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

25: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

October

02: Brentford (h) - 3pm

16: Everton (a) - 3pm

23: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

30: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

November

06: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

20: Wolverhampton (a) - 3pm

27: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

30: Brighton (h) - 7.45pm

December

04: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

11: Burnley (a) - 3pm

14: Arsenal (a) - 7.45pm

18: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

26: Southampton (h) - 3pm

28: Watford (a) - 3pm

January

01: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

15: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

22: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

February

08: Watford (h) - 7.45pm

12: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

19: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

26: Wolverhampton (h) - 3pm

March

05: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

12: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

19: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

April

02: Everton (h) - 3pm

09: Brentford (a) - 3pm

16: Burnley (h) - 3pm

23: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

May

07: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

15: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

22: Brighton (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.