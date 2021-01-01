Premier League Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Bet
More from Football
Seasons Competitions Teams Add to calendar Sky Bet

August 2021

Saturday 14th August

Brentford 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Bet on Football with
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Watford 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa

Saturday 21st August

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Watford
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Everton
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 28th August

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Everton
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Watford
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Manchester United

September 2021

Saturday 11th September

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Everton 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Watford 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 18th September

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Brentford

Saturday 25th September

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

October 2021

Saturday 2nd October

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Watford
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 16th October

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Everton 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Watford 0 0 15:00 Liverpool

Saturday 23rd October

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Everton 0 0 15:00 Watford
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 30th October

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
Watford 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Everton

November 2021

Saturday 6th November

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Watford
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Liverpool

Saturday 20th November

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Everton
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Watford 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 West Ham United

Saturday 27th November

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tuesday 30th November

Aston Villa 0 0 19:45 Manchester City
Everton 0 0 19:45 Liverpool
Leeds United 0 0 19:45 Crystal Palace
Watford 0 0 19:45 Chelsea
West Ham United 0 0 19:45 Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Burnley
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Arsenal

December 2021

Wednesday 1st December

Newcastle United 0 0 19:45 Norwich City
Southampton 0 0 19:45 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 19:45 Brentford

Saturday 4th December

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Everton 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Watford 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Liverpool

Saturday 11th December

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Watford
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Everton
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Manchester United

Tuesday 14th December

Arsenal 0 0 19:45 West Ham United
Brentford 0 0 19:45 Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 19:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley 0 0 19:45 Watford
Leicester City 0 0 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City 0 0 19:45 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 0 0 20:00 Southampton

Wednesday 15th December

Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Everton
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Newcastle United
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Leeds United

Saturday 18th December

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Everton 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Watford 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Chelsea

Sunday 26th December

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Everton
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Manchester United
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Watford

Tuesday 28th December

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Everton 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Watford 0 0 15:00 West Ham United

©2021 Sky UK