West Ham: Consortium 'remains committed' to takeover of Premier League club

The head of a consortium attempting a takeover of West Ham insists he remains committed to buying the club.

However, the PA news agency understands Hammers owners David Sullivan and David Gold have no intention of selling.

Sullivan said last week that no formal offers have been made, and that stance was unchanged on Tuesday night.

But Philip Beard, the former QPR chief executive who is fronting the bid, has rejected that claim and insists his consortium met the asking price and provided proof of funds when they made the approach in February.

Image: Philip Beard was formerly chief executive at Queens Park Rangers

"It is not my intention to engage in a public debate on the comments made by David Sullivan last week but, upon advice, it is necessary to correct unhelpful and inaccurate statements," Beard said in a statement.

"In response to David Sullivan's comments about the nature and value of the bid put forward by the consortium, I can confirm that a formal offer was made which was in fact the figure that David Sullivan had initially asked for.

"Our city lawyers were instructed and David Sullivan was provided with a proof of funds.

"At no point were we asked to produce further information about our football strategy. It was quite clear to me that David Sullivan's sole focus was on price.

"We remain committed to pursuing opportunities to purchase the club. We have been actively working on this for over six months and have a strong vision for the club, the London Stadium and its place within the Olympic Park as a whole.

Image: West Ham finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Europa League

"It is backed by prominent personalities in sport, as well as West Ham legends who love the club and want to play a role in its development.

"We wholeheartedly welcome their support and hope that we will, together, have the opportunity to deliver the project that we have planned."

Sullivan and Gold bought West Ham in 2010 and made the controversial decision to move the club from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium.

Beard added that "there is a lot that can and should be done to improve the experience" of attending matches at the London Stadium.

There have been protests against the current owners in recent seasons, but things have improved on the pitch with West Ham finishing sixth last term to qualify for the Europa League.