Chelsea: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Liverpool in their opening three Premier League games of the 2021/22 season, quickly followed by meetings with Tottenham and Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's first full season begins at home to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, followed by two tough away trips to Arsenal and Liverpool. Aston Villa will then visit Stamford Bridge before Chelsea make the short trip to north London to face fierce rivals Tottenham at the start of September.

This is followed by a Champions League final re-match with Man City, as the reigning Premier League champions look to exact some revenge for the 1-0 defeat in May.

Chelsea will travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day before a home game against Brighton on December 28. On New Year's Day they will host Liverpool and then face another double-header against Man City and Tottenham in successive league games.

There is a new west London derby for Chelsea too. They first face Brentford on October 16, away at the Brentford Community Stadium, before the return game at Stamford Bridge on April 2.

In May, Chelsea finish their season with the visit of Wolves before an away trip to Manchester United, with both sides hoping to still be competing at the top end of the table. Chelsea then host Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

21: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

28: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

September

11: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

18: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

25: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

October

2: Southampton (h) - 3pm

16: Brentford (a) - 3pm

23: Norwich (h) - 3pm

30: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

November

6: Burnley (h) - 3pm

20: Leicester (a) - 3pm

27: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

30: Watford (a) - 7.45pm

December

4: West Ham (a) - 3pm

11: Leeds (h) - 3pm

15: Everton (h) - 8pm

18: Wolves (a) - 3pm

26: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

28: Brighton (h) - 3pm

January

1: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

15: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

22: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

February

8: Brighton (a) - 7.45pm

12: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

19: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

26: Leicester (h) - 3pm

March

5: Burnley (a) - 3pm

12: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

19: Norwich (a) - 3pm

April

2: Brentford (h) - 3pm

9: Southampton (a) - 3pm

16: Leeds (a) - 3pm

23: West Ham (h) - 3pm

30: Everton (a) - 3pm

May

7: Wolves (h) - 3pm

15: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

22: Watford (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.