Chelsea: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Liverpool in their opening three Premier League games of the 2021/22 season, quickly followed by meetings with Tottenham and Manchester City.
Thomas Tuchel's first full season begins at home to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, followed by two tough away trips to Arsenal and Liverpool. Aston Villa will then visit Stamford Bridge before Chelsea make the short trip to north London to face fierce rivals Tottenham at the start of September.
This is followed by a Champions League final re-match with Man City, as the reigning Premier League champions look to exact some revenge for the 1-0 defeat in May.
Chelsea will travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day before a home game against Brighton on December 28. On New Year's Day they will host Liverpool and then face another double-header against Man City and Tottenham in successive league games.
There is a new west London derby for Chelsea too. They first face Brentford on October 16, away at the Brentford Community Stadium, before the return game at Stamford Bridge on April 2.
In May, Chelsea finish their season with the visit of Wolves before an away trip to Manchester United, with both sides hoping to still be competing at the top end of the table. Chelsea then host Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.
Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
21: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
28: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
September
11: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
18: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
25: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
October
2: Southampton (h) - 3pm
16: Brentford (a) - 3pm
23: Norwich (h) - 3pm
30: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
November
6: Burnley (h) - 3pm
20: Leicester (a) - 3pm
27: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
30: Watford (a) - 7.45pm
December
4: West Ham (a) - 3pm
11: Leeds (h) - 3pm
15: Everton (h) - 8pm
18: Wolves (a) - 3pm
26: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
28: Brighton (h) - 3pm
January
1: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
15: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
22: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
February
8: Brighton (a) - 7.45pm
12: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
19: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
26: Leicester (h) - 3pm
March
5: Burnley (a) - 3pm
12: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
19: Norwich (a) - 3pm
April
2: Brentford (h) - 3pm
9: Southampton (a) - 3pm
16: Leeds (a) - 3pm
23: West Ham (h) - 3pm
30: Everton (a) - 3pm
May
7: Wolves (h) - 3pm
15: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
22: Watford (h) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.