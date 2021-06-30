Patson Daka: Leicester City complete £23m transfer of Zambian striker from Red Bull Salzburg

Patson Daka has completed his transfer to Leicester City from Red Bull Salzburg, with the fee thought to be around £23m.

The Zambian forward, who scored 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, has signed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

A striker had been high on Brendan Rodgers' priority list this summer, and 22-year-old Daka emerged as Leicester's number one target despite Celtic's Odsonne Edouard also being linked to the club.

"I'm so, so excited to join this great, historic club. It has been my dream and I'm so happy and looking forward to what's coming next," Daka told LCFC TV.

"I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it's a team that fights for titles. I know it's not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

"I will give my best for the club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon."

Daka is the latest Salzburg star to complete a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino having all turned out for the Austrian club.

He featured alongside Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland while the Norwegian striker was playing for Salzburg during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Daka was the Austrian Bundesliga's top scorer last term with 27 goals in 28 games, and he was named the league's Player of the Season after helping Salzburg win their eighth straight title.

