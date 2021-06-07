Odsonne Edouard: Leicester City in talks for Celtic striker

Leicester City could land Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for as little as £18m this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told the two clubs have held constructive talks about the French forward, although a deal is still some distance away.

Brendan Rodgers is a keen admirer of Edouard, having signed him as Celtic boss in 2017 on an initial loan deal from Toulouse before the club signed him on a permanent deal for a club-record £9.3m from Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

Leicester are keen to enter the market in this window to strengthen their attacking options that currently include Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Pérez.

In January, Sky Sports News reported Edouard would look to move to one of the top European leagues this summer with his Parkhead contract running out in June 2022.

Rodgers and Edouard worked together for 18 months at Celtic and the forward went on to score 74 times in 139 appearances during his time in Glasgow.

Image: Edouard scored 74 times in 139 appearances for Celtic

The 23-year-old has featured for France at the U21 European Championship as they were knocked out by Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Leicester also remain close to reaching a deal with Lille for 22-year-old midfielder Boubakary Soumare, for a fee which could rise to £18m.

Soumare is keen on a move to Leicester, and has been encouraged by his international team mate Wesley Fofana, who moved to the King Power Stadium in October.

The Foxes are also targeting a left-back after Christian Fuchs, who joined MLS expansion club Charlotte FC, left the club and are considering making a move for free agent Ryan Bertrand.