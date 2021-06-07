Leicester transfer news: Christian Fuchs signs for MLS expansion side Charlotte FC

MLS expansion club Charlotte FC have signed Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old defender will join Charlotte in January 2022 ahead of their inaugural season, after Leicester announced he would leave the club after six years at the King Power Stadium.

Fuchs said: "I'm impressed with Charlotte FC's vision for building a successful team.

"Alongside a diverse staff who make up this club, we can lean on the soccer community from all over the world to create even more of a competitive and hardworking CLTFC family.

"I look forward to starting from day one to help make Charlotte FC a winning club."

Fuchs joined Leicester in June 2015 on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Schalke and has made 152 appearances for the Foxes, including nine this season.

The Austrian helped the club win the Premier League title in 2015/16, making 34 appearances for Claudio Ranieri's side.

"As we continue to add to our Charlotte FC roster, we are proud to welcome Christian to the club," said Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta.

"As a versatile defender who can cover several positions in our defence, Christian will have an integral role in building a competitive team from the beginning."