Wes Morgan: Leicester City's Premier League-winning captain to retire at the end of the season

Leicester City's Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old was out of contract in the summer while Christian Fuchs, who also lifted the Premier League in 2016, and Matt James will leave the King Power Stadium.

Morgan led the Foxes to their historic title win and was also a late substitute in last Saturday's FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

He could make his final appearance in Sunday's must-win Premier League game against Tottenham as Leicester chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Image: Morgan captained Leicester to Premier League glory in 2016

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Wes has been one of Leicester City's greatest servants, leading the team through the club's most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the club forward.

"A big brother to everyone he has played with, a strong representative of the squad and a valuable source of counsel to managers and senior executives in the club, his contribution has been enormous.

Image: Morgan came off the bench in last weekend's FA Cup final win over Chelsea

"Wes has shown throughout his Leicester City career that he has a great deal to offer away from the pitch.

"I'm excited to see how we can help him shape his career after football and how the club can continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and passion for the game."

Image: Christian Fuchs is also leaving Leicester

Morgan has made 324 appearances for Leicester since joining from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, scoring 14 goals.

His career spanned the top four divisions of English football, making over 750 appearances. He was named in the Football League's Team of the Decade, the Championship Team of the Year on three occasions and the PFA Team of the Year in 2015/16.