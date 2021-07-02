Tom Heaton: Manchester United sign free agent goalkeeper after his Aston Villa contract expires

Manchester United have signed free agent goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

England international Heaton, whose contract with Aston Villa expired after last season, returns to the club where he started his career as a youngster, signing a contract until 2023.

The 35-year-old will offer competition for goalkeepers David de Gea and Dean Henderson, with Sergio Romero set to leave the club this summer and no official confirmation of Lee Grant's future.

Since leaving United, Heaton has made three caps for England and had permanent spells with Cardiff City, Bristol City, Burnley and Villa.

Heaton said: "For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it's an incredible feeling and I'm really, really excited to get started.

"I'm just seeing it as a fantastic opportunity as I still feel I've got an awful lot to give and I've got the bit between my teeth.

"I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running. I feel in great shape and I'm looking forward to coming in to compete with the other goalkeepers."

Image: Juan Mata is a United player for another 12 months

Juan Mata has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United.

Mata, who was signed from Chelsea in 2014, has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals and registering 47 assists.

The 33-year-old featured only 18 times for United last season, but despite his diminishing role on the field, Mata's influence in a young dressing room at Old Trafford is highly valued by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A club statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable and the manager continues to be a huge supporter of the fleet-footed Spaniard."