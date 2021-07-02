Juan Mata: Manchester United midfielder signs new one-year deal

Juan Mata has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United.

Mata, who was signed from Chelsea in 2014, has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals and registering 47 assists.

The 33-year-old featured only 18 times for United last season, but despite his diminishing role on the field, Mata's influence in a young dressing room at Old Trafford is highly valued by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A club statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable and the manager continues to be a huge supporter of the fleet-footed Spaniard."

The announcement of Mata's extension follows Thursday's confirmation that the club had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of England forward Jadon Sancho in a deal worth £73m.

Image: Jadon Sancho is set to join United after Euro 2020

Sancho, 21, will undergo a medical following his involvement in Euro 2020 before completing his switch to Old Trafford.

Dortmund made a stock exchange announcement on Thursday morning, which also confirmed Sancho has agreed personal terms with United, with the transfer set be completed subject to a medical.

United are also interested in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, as they search for a new centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

They could turn their attention to the France international next, with his Euros now over after defeat to Switzerland on penalties last week.